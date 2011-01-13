Ad
China wants to protect its consumers from the German dioxins (Photo: Proggie)

China bans German pork, egg imports over dioxin scare

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

China on Wednesday (12 January) suspended all pork and egg imports from Germany, after German authorities found that dioxin-contaminated animal food had been used in pig and poultry farms.

Chinese firms were told to immediately halt imports of all "German-produced edible pork and egg products", China's product safety watchdog said, ordering inspections on goods imported from Germany before Tuesday.

The move came after German authorities ordered the slaughter of 140 pigs at a farm...

