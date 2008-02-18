France proposes EU-Ukraine 'association' pact

France has floated proposals for special EU relations with Ukraine, stopping short of a future accession promise. But the ideas have met with caution in both Kiev and Brussels.
The French blueprint posits signing a new "Association Agreement" with Ukraine, with Paris keen to conclude the pact's political chapter at an EU-Ukraine summit in September under the French EU presidency.
The deal would give Ukraine the right to be pre-consulted on new EU policies, in the manner of non-...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.