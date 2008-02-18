France proposes EU-Ukraine 'association' pact

France has floated proposals for special EU relations with Ukraine, stopping short of a future accession promise. But the ideas have met with caution in both Kiev and Brussels.

The French blueprint posits signing a new "Association Agreement" with Ukraine, with Paris keen to conclude the pact's political chapter at an EU-Ukraine summit in September under the French EU presidency.

The deal would give Ukraine the right to be pre-consulted on new EU policies, in the manner of non-...