The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence

A month ago, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran — following her arrest by the country's Guidance Patrol (the "Gašt-e eršād" also known as Iran's morality police) — triggered a national uprising. The initial outrage against the forced wearing of the veil, mostly expressed and made visible by women, quickly slid into a more general contestation of a regime that denies women their most basic rights.

The movement, which has since been joined by calls for more democracy and a poli...