The fight of Iranian women is a fight against patriarchal violence

A month ago, the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran — following her arrest by the country's Guidance Patrol (the "Gašt-e eršād" also known as Iran's morality police) — triggered a national uprising. The initial outrage against the forced wearing of the veil, mostly expressed and made visible by women, quickly slid into a more general contestation of a regime that denies women their most basic rights.
The movement, which has since been joined by calls for more democracy and a poli...
Raquel Reyes i Raventós is the coordinator of the Women’s rights and gender justice programme at EuroMed Rights. She holds a Master on Human Sciences and a Specialised master in gender studies. She has been working with several NGOs on the humanitarian and development cooperation, with experience in Latin America, South-East Asia and the Middle East and Northern Africa region.
