Putin nuclear threat is desperation, says EU commission

The European Commission has accused Russia's president Vladimir Putin of desperation after his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"He is using the nuclear element as part of his arsenal of terror. This is unacceptable," Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy division, told reporters on Wednesday (21 September).

"This is also yet another sign of his desperation with how his aggression is going against Ukraine," he said.

Putin had earlier on Wednesday a...