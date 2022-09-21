Ad
euobserver
Russian president Vladmir Putin's war in Ukraine is not going as planned (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Putin nuclear threat is desperation, says EU commission

EU & the World
Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission has accused Russia's president Vladimir Putin of desperation after his threat to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

"He is using the nuclear element as part of his arsenal of terror. This is unacceptable," Peter Stano, a spokesperson for the EU's foreign policy division, told reporters on Wednesday (21 September).

"This is also yet another sign of his desperation with how his aggression is going against Ukraine," he said.

Putin had earlier on Wednesday a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

What should Europe do if Russia uses a nuke?
Put Putin and Lavrov on trial, Czech minister says
Losing on the Ukrainian battlefield will not unseat Putin
Russian president Vladmir Putin's war in Ukraine is not going as planned (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the WorldUkraine

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections