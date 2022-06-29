EU presidency still looking for asylum relocation pledges

The French EU presidency expects to announce next week figures on how many asylum seekers will be relocated under a so-called solidarity plan, while it continues to seek commitments from other member states.

"Hopefully we may be able to give a clear announcement by next week," Guylène Sandjo, an official working for the presidency, said on Tuesday (28 June).

Billed as a major breakthrough, the solidarity plan is a political declaration that seeks to get other EU states to take mig...