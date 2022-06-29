Ad
euobserver
The 'Med 5' countries (Italy, Greece, Cyprus, Malta and Spain) expect 150,000 migrant arrivals this year (Photo: Nikolaj Nielsen)

EU presidency still looking for asylum relocation pledges

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The French EU presidency expects to announce next week figures on how many asylum seekers will be relocated under a so-called solidarity plan, while it continues to seek commitments from other member states.

"Hopefully we may be able to give a clear announcement by next week," Guylène Sandjo, an official working for the presidency, said on Tuesday (28 June).

Billed as a major breakthrough, the solidarity plan is a political declaration that seeks to get other EU states to take mig...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Migration

