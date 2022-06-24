Ad
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán arriving at the last EU summit, in May (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Hungary's global-tax veto seen as 'blackmail'

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday (23 June) urged Hungary to reconsider its opposition to the new minimum global tax, which has blocked the EU implementing the tax deal.

Gentiloni said that despite Hungary's last-minute veto earlier this month over the historic tax agreement, EU countries and the parliament "will not give [in]" on an agreement.

French minister for Europe, Clement Beaune, told MEPs Paris will work until the last moment of its six-month EU presid...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

