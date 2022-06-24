Hungary's global-tax veto seen as 'blackmail'

EU economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni on Thursday (23 June) urged Hungary to reconsider its opposition to the new minimum global tax, which has blocked the EU implementing the tax deal.

Gentiloni said that despite Hungary's last-minute veto earlier this month over the historic tax agreement, EU countries and the parliament "will not give [in]" on an agreement.

French minister for Europe, Clement Beaune, told MEPs Paris will work until the last moment of its six-month EU presid...