An inflation surge, but (some) economists warn on raising rates

Rising prices have fuelled debate among economists about inflation risk - with some arguing that central banks should increase interest rates, while others urge caution.

On Wednesday (26 January), the US Federal Reserve announced it is likely to hike interest rates in March. The Bank of England raised rates in December and has announced further tightening for February.

Inflation in the eurozone currently stands at a historically-high level of five percent.

So far, the Eur...