EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has come under fire for the perceived slow vaccine roll-out in the EU and a row with pharmacutical company AstraZeneca (Photo: European Parliament)

Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission sought to shield its president, Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (1 February) from the fallout of the embarrassing U-turn at the weekend, over the new vaccine export control procedure.

The commission in its lunchtime briefing pointed at one of its executive vice-presidents, Valdis Dombrovkis, in charge of trade, and his service, as the ones responsible for the politically charged cock-up.

"There is one cabinet which was in the lead on this, executive vice preside...

Eszter Zalan

Eszter Zalan

