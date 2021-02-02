Commission blames Irish border cock-up on trade chief

The EU Commission sought to shield its president, Ursula von der Leyen on Monday (1 February) from the fallout of the embarrassing U-turn at the weekend, over the new vaccine export control procedure.
The commission in its lunchtime briefing pointed at one of its executive vice-presidents, Valdis Dombrovkis, in charge of trade, and his service, as the ones responsible for the politically charged cock-up.
"There is one cabinet which was in the lead on this, executive vice preside...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
