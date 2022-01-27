Ad
Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán with EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: European Commission)

Orbán to host populist VIPs ahead of election

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Hungary is to host a congress of populist VIPs from around the globe in the run-up to prime minister Viktor Orbán re-election bid in April.

The event, on 25 and 26 March, is to see Orbán do speeches and photo-ops with right-wing US senators, Eduardo Bolsonaro (the son of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro), and Santiago Abascal (the head of Spanish far-right party Vox), among those participants already disclosed.

It is being organised by the Centre for Fundamental Rights, a pro-...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

