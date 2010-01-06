Polish and Chinese groups in road-building squabble

EU-China business tensions look set to continue following complaints from Polish motorway constructors that a Chinese group unfairly won a recent tender to build an important stretch of road in the large EU member state.

In a letter to European Commission president Jose Manuel Barroso, Poland's constructors' lobby group, the OIGD, urged the EU executive to take action against the Chinese group on the grounds it received competition-distorting state aid from Beijing.

"We note tha...