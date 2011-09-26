Dutch minister pledges EU action on murdered Russian lawyer

Dutch foreign minister Uri Rosenthal has promised to "raise the possibility" of EU sanctions against Russian officials suspected of murdering lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.
Rosenthal in a formal letter to parliament dated 12 September said: "The investigation into the Magnitsky case is ongoing and Russian judicial procedure must be followed. I want to wait for the outcome of the procedure. But if there is good reason in light of the ou...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.