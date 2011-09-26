Ad
euobserver
Post-mortem image of Magnitsky's hand, showing signs of torture. Prison officials allegedly killed the 39-year-old father-of-two by withholding pancreatitis medication (Photo: Hermitage Capital)

Dutch minister pledges EU action on murdered Russian lawyer

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman,

Dutch foreign minister Uri Rosenthal has promised to "raise the possibility" of EU sanctions against Russian officials suspected of murdering lawyer Sergei Magnitsky.

Rosenthal in a formal letter to parliament dated 12 September said: "The investigation into the Magnitsky case is ongoing and Russian judicial procedure must be followed. I want to wait for the outcome of the procedure. But if there is good reason in light of the ou...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Dutch minister ignores parliament on Russia sanctions
EU 'cannot exclude' US-type sanctions on Russian officials
US visa ban on Russian officials poses questions for EU
Post-mortem image of Magnitsky's hand, showing signs of torture. Prison officials allegedly killed the 39-year-old father-of-two by withholding pancreatitis medication (Photo: Hermitage Capital)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of Law

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections