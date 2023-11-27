EU 'shocked' by Israel's war-time settler surge

EU and Arab states have redoubled calls for the creation of a Palestinian state after the war, while voicing outrage at new Israeli settlements.

"Almost all" the attendees at Gaza-war talks held in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday (27 November) agreed on the need to revive the two-state solution, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said.

As a first step to normality after fighting ends, the Palestinian Authority (PA) should take over rule in Gaza as the only "viable" way to avoid...