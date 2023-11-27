Ad
Israeli settler in the centre of Hebron, Palestine's most populous city (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

EU 'shocked' by Israel's war-time settler surge

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU and Arab states have redoubled calls for the creation of a Palestinian state after the war, while voicing outrage at new Israeli settlements.

"Almost all" the attendees at Gaza-war talks held in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday (27 November) agreed on the need to revive the two-state solution, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said.

As a first step to normality after fighting ends, the Palestinian Authority (PA) should take over rule in Gaza as the only "viable" way to avoid...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

