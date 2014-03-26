Ukraine crisis expected to dominate EU-US summit

US leader Barack Obama has come to the EU capital for the first time since he took office in 2009.
The good-will visit revolves around four events: a morning ceremony at a US military cemetery on the outskirts of Brussels to commemorate the 100th anniversary of WW1; a lunch with top EU officials; a visit to Nato headquarters; and a town-hall-type speech for 2,000 students and young people at Bozar, an arts centre.
He landed late on Tuesday (25 March), to be greeted by the Belgia...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
