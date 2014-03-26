Ukraine crisis expected to dominate EU-US summit

US leader Barack Obama has come to the EU capital for the first time since he took office in 2009.

The good-will visit revolves around four events: a morning ceremony at a US military cemetery on the outskirts of Brussels to commemorate the 100th anniversary of WW1; a lunch with top EU officials; a visit to Nato headquarters; and a town-hall-type speech for 2,000 students and young people at Bozar, an arts centre.

He landed late on Tuesday (25 March), to be greeted by the Belgia...