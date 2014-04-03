Ad
MEPs back net neutrality law

EU Political
by Benjamin Fox, Brussels,

MEPs have backed open access to the Internet by tightening plans by the European Commission on net neutrality.

In a vote on Thursday (3 April), a coalition of centre-left and liberal deputies backed amendments to prevent Internet service providers from manipulating and blocking access to certain websites.

Under the rules, Internet providers would only be able to offer consumers specialised services of higher quality, such as video on demand and business-critical data-intensive “cl...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

