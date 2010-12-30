EU ratchets up sanctions on Ivory Coast

European Union diplomats on Wednesday (29 December) agreed that member states would only recognise representatives of the Ivory Coast appointed by the widely acknowledged winner of the country's recent elections, Alassane Ouattara.

The move aims to ratchet up pressure on incumbent president Laurent Gbagbo to step down.

November presidential elections, already postponed since 2005, indicated a victory for Mr Ouattara of 54 percent of votes in a second round. However, the ruling soc...