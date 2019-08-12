US offers Johnson helping hand on Brexit

The US wants to help the UK cushion the blow of Brexit with a bilateral trade deal, a senior White House official said in London on Monday (12 August).
US president Donald Trump "wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union", the official, who asked not to be named, told British press.
The former British government "didn't want" a US trade accord, but "this government does. We're very happy about it," the official said, referring to the new British prime minist...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
