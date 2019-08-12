US offers Johnson helping hand on Brexit

The US wants to help the UK cushion the blow of Brexit with a bilateral trade deal, a senior White House official said in London on Monday (12 August).

US president Donald Trump "wants to see a successful British exit from the European Union", the official, who asked not to be named, told British press.

The former British government "didn't want" a US trade accord, but "this government does. We're very happy about it," the official said, referring to the new British prime minist...