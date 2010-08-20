Ad
euobserver
Jerusalem: the status of the sacred city and the future of Israeli settlements in and around it will be crucial in the talks (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU, US put hope in relaunch of Middle East talks

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Quartet is gearing up to formally invite Israeli and Palestinian leaders for face-to-face peace talks for the first time in one and a half years.

The meeting is to be hosted by US President Barack Obama in Washington on 2 September and to aim for an outcome within one year, EUobserver has learned.

Israeli and Palestinian diplomats have agreed in principle to accept the invitation. But the final Quartet communique - expected later on Friday (20 August) - could still cause upset...

EU & the World

Tags

EU & the World

