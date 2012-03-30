Ad
euobserver
Belarus state lotto on TV: EBRD funds allegedly go only to Lukashenko confidants (Photo: superloto.by)

EBRD funds pocketed by Lukashenko henchmen, politician says

by Nikolaj Nielsen, MINSK,

Money from the London-based European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has been distributed to individuals connected to Belarus’ President Alexander Lukashenko, according to a career politician in the regime.

“The credit line is supposed to go to small business owners but anyone who is not connected to Lukashenko will never get it,” Viktar Ivashkevich, who co-chairs the council of people’s assembly in Minsk, told the Euobserver. Ivashkevich has been an active politician in ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

