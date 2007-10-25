World citizens favour stronger EU global role

Citizens worldwide prefer "soft power" in international affairs rather than military might, and the EU appears to be the political actor whose role is most respected, a new survey suggests.

In the poll, released by new think tank the European Council on Foreign Relations, more than one third of the respondents (35 percent) said they see an increased EU power as a central element needed to develop a better world.

In comparison, 26 percent of respondents would like to see US influe...