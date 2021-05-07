Hungary gags EU ministers on China

EU countries have shelved plans to issue a statement of moral support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong due to a Hungarian veto.

"Considering that the European Union has already accepted numerous statements regarding Hong Kong, the standpoint of the EU is clear for everyone by now," a Hungarian foreign ministry spokesman told EUobserver on Friday (7 May).

"We believe that issuing a new statement on the subject is not necessary," he added.

"I don't think they [the Hu...