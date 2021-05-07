Ad
Hungary has blocked a critical EU statement on China's policy towards Hong Kong (Photo: European Commission)

Exclusive

Hungary gags EU ministers on China

EU & the World
Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU countries have shelved plans to issue a statement of moral support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong due to a Hungarian veto.

"Considering that the European Union has already accepted numerous statements regarding Hong Kong, the standpoint of the EU is clear for everyone by now," a Hungarian foreign ministry spokesman told EUobserver on Friday (7 May).

"We believe that issuing a new statement on the subject is not necessary," he added.

"I don't think they [the Hu...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

