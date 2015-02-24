Ad
euobserver
The Maidan's success, powered by Ukrainian civil society, hasn’t made headlines but it is something the European Union must support (Photo: blu-news.org)

Ukraine's new lease of civic life

EU & the World
Opinion
by Yevhen Bystrytsky, Brussels,

A year since the violent peak of Ukraine’s revolution when over one hundred people were killed, Maidan has succeeded where others have failed.

While protest movements like Occupy and the Arab Spring struggled, for different reasons, to capture the energy they created and channel people’s passion in tangible ways, Ukrainian civil society is proving a model of how to do just that.

This success, powered by Ukrainian civil society, hasn’t made headlines but it is something the EU must...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Related articles

EU 'missed warning signs' in run-up to Ukraine crisis, report says
One year after Euromaidan: 13 people dying every day
The Maidan's success, powered by Ukrainian civil society, hasn’t made headlines but it is something the European Union must support (Photo: blu-news.org)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections