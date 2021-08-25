US will not delay Kabul pull-out, Biden tells Western allies

European leaders were unable to convince US president Joe Biden to extend the withdrawal deadline for US troops beyond 31 August at a virtual meeting of the G7 leaders of the globe's richest countries on Tuesday (24 August).

Both Biden and the Taliban, which took over Afghanistan in recent weeks after 20 years of US and Nato engagement, rejected the extension of the deadline needed for evacuation of Afghan staff, their families, and vulnerable groups.

Biden said after the G7 mee...