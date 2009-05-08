Turkey plays politics with EU pipeline scheme

The EU risks continued energy dependency on Russia and a sharp rise in natural gas prices unless it unblocks EU accession talks with Turkey, Ankara indicated on Friday (8 May).

At an energy summit in Prague, Turkish President Abdullah Gul signed a declaration promising to close an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) in June on building the Nabucco gas pipeline through his country.

But he linked the IGA deal to the EU's opening the energy chapter of Turkey's accession negotiations, ...