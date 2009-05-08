Ad
Turkey's Abdullah Gul (r) meets Czech leader Topolanek in Prague (Photo: eu2009.cz)

Turkey plays politics with EU pipeline scheme

by Andrew Rettman and Valentina Pop, PRAGUE,

The EU risks continued energy dependency on Russia and a sharp rise in natural gas prices unless it unblocks EU accession talks with Turkey, Ankara indicated on Friday (8 May).

At an energy summit in Prague, Turkish President Abdullah Gul signed a declaration promising to close an inter-governmental agreement (IGA) in June on building the Nabucco gas pipeline through his country.

But he linked the IGA deal to the EU's opening the energy chapter of Turkey's accession negotiations, ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

