China central banker: EU is our biggest uncertainty

In a sign of growing confidence on the global stage, China on Monday (12 March) singled out Europe as the "biggest uncertainty" for the future of its economy.

The governor of China's central bank, Zhou Xiaochuan, said that a slow world recovery process and the unstable economic and financial situation in Europe will be the big unknowns for China's economy this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Zhou was quoted by Reuters as saying that "t...