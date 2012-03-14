Ad
euobserver
The EU is China's biggest trading partner (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

China central banker: EU is our biggest uncertainty

EU & the World
Green Economy
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

In a sign of growing confidence on the global stage, China on Monday (12 March) singled out Europe as the "biggest uncertainty" for the future of its economy.

The governor of China's central bank, Zhou Xiaochuan, said that a slow world recovery process and the unstable economic and financial situation in Europe will be the big unknowns for China's economy this year.

Speaking on the sidelines of the National People's Congress in Beijing, Zhou was quoted by Reuters as saying that "t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldGreen Economy

Related articles

China confronts EU on aviation tax
Barroso to China: EU is not falling apart
The EU is China's biggest trading partner (Photo: stuck_in_customs)

Tags

EU & the WorldGreen Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections