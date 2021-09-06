EU 'will engage but not recognise' Taliban, it says

The EU wants to engage with but not recognise the Taliban, as part of a wider effort to evacuate more Europeans and Afghan nationals.
"In order to support the Afghan population, we have to engage with the new government in Afghanistan," said the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, on Friday (3 September).
"This doesn't mean recognition. It is an operational engagement," he said, outlining five conditions the Taliban have to meet for deeper relations.
The conditions, de...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
