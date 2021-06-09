EU to extend sanctions on Russia-occupied Crimea

The EU is to extend sanctions on Russia-occupied Crimea, amid a history of patchy implementation.
EU ambassadors, meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (9 June), were expected to agree a year-long extension without much ado, three EU diplomats told EUobserver.
Even Hungary, which has close ties to Moscow and a history of EU vetoes, was not expected to stand in the way, the diplomats said.
EU finance ministers will then sign the renewed sanctions into law at another meeting on 1...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
