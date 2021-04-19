Frontex guilty of inflating legal fees against activists

EU border agency Frontex overcharged its legal fees in a case it won against transparency activists by more than double the correct amount, an EU court has ruled.
The General Court of the EU on 26 March said the Warsaw-based agency had unjustifiably invoiced travel expenses and hours for a priva...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
