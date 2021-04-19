Ad
euobserver
Frontex itself revealed the name of this ship, part of its Triton mission, on Twitter. When activists demanded similar details of other vessels in the same operation, the agency refused - and took them to court (Photo: Frontex)

Frontex guilty of inflating legal fees against activists

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU border agency Frontex overcharged its legal fees in a case it won against transparency activists by more than double the correct amount, an EU court has ruled.

The General Court of the EU on 26 March said the Warsaw-based agency had unjustifiably invoiced travel expenses and hours for a priva...

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Frontex itself revealed the name of this ship, part of its Triton mission, on Twitter. When activists demanded similar details of other vessels in the same operation, the agency refused - and took them to court (Photo: Frontex)

