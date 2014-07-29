Ex-Kosovo paramilitaries face war crimes indictment

Senior officials in a former paramilitary group in Kosovo are to be indicted for war crimes and other crimes committed against humanity once a purpose-built court has been created.

Chief prosecutor Clint Williamson said on Tuesday (29 July) members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) were behind a campaign of persecution against ethnic Serb, Roma, and other minority populations of Kosovo.

“We believe that the evidence is compelling that these crimes were not the acts of rogue ind...