Clint Williamson: "We believe that the evidence is compelling that these crimes were not the acts of rogue individuals" (Photo: The Council of the European Union)

Ex-Kosovo paramilitaries face war crimes indictment

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Senior officials in a former paramilitary group in Kosovo are to be indicted for war crimes and other crimes committed against humanity once a purpose-built court has been created.

Chief prosecutor Clint Williamson said on Tuesday (29 July) members of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) were behind a campaign of persecution against ethnic Serb, Roma, and other minority populations of Kosovo.

“We believe that the evidence is compelling that these crimes were not the acts of rogue ind...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

