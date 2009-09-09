EU's east-west divide shifts on US and Russia

The traditional European east-west divide towards the US and Russia is shifting, with 'Obama-mania' and the willingness to stand up to Moscow more frequent among western than eastern Europeans, a survey of the German Marshall Fund reveals.

US-EU relations rebounded once US president Barack Obama took office, with an unprecedented surge in popularity in Germany, Britain and France, where he enjoys more support than at home, the latest Transatlantic Trends show.

The survey ...