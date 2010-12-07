Ad
Medvedev (l) with EU commission head Barroso in Brussels on Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU and Russia to sign trade memo amid US mockery

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU will partly lift its objection to Russia joining the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at a summit on Tuesday (7 December), eight days before Russian courts give their verdict in the Khodorkhovsky trial in a process described by the US as "lipstick on a political pig."

The bilateral memorandum on the WTO to be signed at the summit in Brussels comes after Russia in November agreed to phase out tariffs on lumber and other raw materials. EU leaders are saying Russia could join the trad...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

