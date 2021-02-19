Ad
euobserver
James Crisp often writes with that jaundiced eye on the European project you'd expect from a correspondent on a venerable Conservative UK newspaper (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Taking Brexit personally

EU & the World
EU Scream
by EU Scream, Brussels,

James Crisp has Boris Johnson's old job in Brussels covering EU affairs for The Daily Telegraph.

Crisp often writes with that jaundiced eye on the European project you'd expect from a correspondent on a venerable Conservative UK newspaper.

But Crisp continues to command respect for sharp and informed questioning of EU authorities.

<...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Related articles

Citizen deliberation in light of an insurrection
Honesty is the best policy
When Conservatives endanger democracy
James Crisp often writes with that jaundiced eye on the European project you'd expect from a correspondent on a venerable Conservative UK newspaper (Photo: Helena Malikova)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU Scream

Author Bio

EU Scream is the progressive politics podcast from Brussels. Produced by James Kanter with graphics by Helena Malikova and music by Lara Natale.

You may also follow via @euscreams subscribe via iTunes, Spotify or from the EU Scream website.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections