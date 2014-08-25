Ad
Merkel visited Kiev on Saturday. (Photo: consilium.europa.au)

Merkel: Ukraine can go to Eurasian Union

by Valentina Pop and Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany’s Angela Merkel has said Ukraine is free to “go to” Russia’s “Eurasian Union”, amid signs of a new willingness to make peace with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Speaking to German public broadcaster ARD on Sunday (24 August), the German chancellor said her visit to Kiev on Saturday was designed to prepare for peace talks between Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko and Putin in Minsk on Tuesday, but warned the public not to expect a "breakthrough”.

She mentioned Ukrainian ...

