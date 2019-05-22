EU should stop an insane US-Iran war

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!", US president Donald Trump tweeted on Monday (20 May).

The tweet was sent hours after a rocket landed less than a mile from the US embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

A few days earlier photographs were taken of missiles on at least two Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf.

Although Iran has unloaded the missiles in the meantime, the current escalation between the US and I...