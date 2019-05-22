Ad
euobserver
Donald Trump pulled the plug on the Iran nuclear deal painstakingly negotiated by the EU (Commission president Jean-Claude Junker, right), Russia, China and Iran (Photo: European Commission)

Analysis

EU should stop an insane US-Iran war

EU & the World
by Koert Debeuf, Brussels,

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!", US president Donald Trump tweeted on Monday (20 May).

The tweet was sent hours after a rocket landed less than a mile from the US embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad.

A few days earlier photographs were taken of missiles on at least two Iranian ships in the Persian Gulf.

Although Iran has unloaded the missiles in the meantime, the current escalation between the US and I...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is an associate researcher at the Free University of Brussels.

Related articles

Iran blamed for four terror plots in EU
EU urges US not to start war with Iran
EU urges Iran to back down from nuclear escalation
Iran: EU and Trump mark divorce on world stage
Donald Trump pulled the plug on the Iran nuclear deal painstakingly negotiated by the EU (Commission president Jean-Claude Junker, right), Russia, China and Iran (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldAnalysis

Author Bio

Koert Debeuf is an associate researcher at the Free University of Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections