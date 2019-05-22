Voter turnout will decide Europe's fate

European voter turnout is in deep crisis. Since the early 2000s, the share of voters in national elections has fallen to 66 percent on average, which means that the birthplace of democracy now ranks below average globally.

The situation is even worse in European Parliament elections: in 2014, turnout was 42.6 percent, almost Get EU news that matters Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member Register Already a member? Already a member? Login here