EU could learn from Scotland's transparency register

Ahead of next month's vital European elections, there is a huge task ahead of us to rebuild trust in our political institutions.
Across Europe there is a backlash against what is perceived as the 'establishment', with extremism and disinformation on the rise.
We live in an era where basic facts are being questioned, and voters have lost faith in politics.
One way to restore trust is to create more openness and transparency.
Catherine Stihler is a Scottish former MEP, and chief executive of the Open Knowledge Foundation.
