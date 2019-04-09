Ad
Opinion polls indicate British voters would punish pro-Brexit candidates in an EP vote (Photo: LeoLondon)

British voters could get second say at EU elections

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Britain has taken steps to hold European Parliament (EP) elections in May, triggering anger by eurosceptics in what could turn into an informal second referendum on Brexit.

"As a responsible government, today we have taken the necessary steps required by law should we have to participate," a British government spokesman said on Monday (8 April).

"It does not make these elections inevitable, as leaving the EU before the date of election automatically removes our obligation to take...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

May asks for Brexit extension until 30 June
Opinion polls indicate British voters would punish pro-Brexit candidates in an EP vote (Photo: LeoLondon)

