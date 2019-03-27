Don't believe the AKK hype - Merkel will last to 2021

It is true that where Emmanuel Macron sets a broad, ambitious vision for a 'European renaissance', Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (AKK)'s reply was more typically German: no to "European centralism" and no support to strengthen the EU's social dimension.
Both leaders converge, however, on their emphasis on a classical inter-governmental approach and on conservative issues like in...
Olaf Boehnke is the senior advisor in Berlin to the Rasmussen Global political consultancy.
