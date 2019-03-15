Ad
euobserver
It is time for a fundamental transformation of our development model, of our democracy, of our societies (Photo: EUobserver)

Greta is right: We need courage to change

Green Economy
Health & Society
Opinion
by Luca Jahier, Brussels,

In a world undergoing profound technological, economic, geopolitical and demographic transformations, we are confronted with five major crises.

We are facing a climate crisis, whose effects are already being felt on our continent; a social crisis with rising inequalities and the radical transformation of work; an economic and competitiveness crisis; and a democratic crisis with the rise of nationalism and the questioning of fundamental values.

But above all, we are hit by a Europ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Luca Jahier is president of the European Economic and Social Committee, an EU institution in Brussels.

Related articles

EPP dismiss higher climate target as 'propaganda'
EU spends €71m promoting meat, despite climate goals
Swedish activist urges EU to double climate goals
Schoolkid 'climate strikers' outnumber MEPs at debate
It is time for a fundamental transformation of our development model, of our democracy, of our societies (Photo: EUobserver)

Tags

Green EconomyHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Luca Jahier is president of the European Economic and Social Committee, an EU institution in Brussels.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections