Greta is right: We need courage to change

In a world undergoing profound technological, economic, geopolitical and demographic transformations, we are confronted with five major crises.
We are facing a climate crisis, whose effects are already being felt on our continent; a social crisis with rising inequalities and the radical transformation of work; an economic and competitiveness crisis; and a democratic crisis with the rise of nationalism and the questioning of fundamental values.
But above all, we are hit by a Europ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Luca Jahier is president of the European Economic and Social Committee, an EU institution in Brussels.
Luca Jahier is president of the European Economic and Social Committee, an EU institution in Brussels.