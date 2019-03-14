Ad
Viktor Orban at the EPP's congress in Helsinki last November (Photo: European People's Party - Flickr)

Orban says 'sorry', EPP says 'not enough'

EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Under-fire Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban sent letters of apology on Thursday (14 March) to European centre-right politicians who have called for expelling his Fidesz party from the largest political alliance, the European People's Party (EPP).

But EPP politicians said Orban's apology is not good enough.

Some 13 EPP parties have called for Fidesz be expelled over an anti-EU poster campaign that attacked European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, himself a fellow EP...

EU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

