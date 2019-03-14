Orban says 'sorry', EPP says 'not enough'

Under-fire Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban sent letters of apology on Thursday (14 March) to European centre-right politicians who have called for expelling his Fidesz party from the largest political alliance, the European People's Party (EPP).

But EPP politicians said Orban's apology is not good enough.

Some 13 EPP parties have called for Fidesz be expelled over an anti-EU poster campaign that attacked European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, himself a fellow EP...