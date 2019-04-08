EU urges warlord Haftar to end violence in Libya

The EU has appealed to Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to stop fighting, amid concern that a civil war could prompt more people to flee to Europe.

"I make a very strong appeal to all sides in Libya, and in particular to Haftar, to stop hostilities and return to the negotiating table under UN auspices," EU foreign relations chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday (8 April).

The situation risked "escalating to the level of a civil war" and "all Europeans are united in trying to preve...