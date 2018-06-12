Ad
euobserver
The plight of the Aquarius boat - with 629 migrants onboard - is representative of many hundreds of other such vessels. (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

The Aquarius migrant boat - and the EU policy failings

Migration
Opinion
by Imogen Sudbery, Brussels,

Pedro Sanchez, the new prime minister of Spain, deserves real praise for stepping in to give safe harbour to the 629 people who were left adrift in the Mediterranean aboard the Aquarius rescue ship.

Stepping into the breach caused by the stand-off between Italy and Malta signalled exactly the kind of solidarity and responsibility-sharing that is badly needed from EU leaders.

The precarious situation in which the Aquarius and i...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Related articles

Italy seizes NGO boat and starts Libyan mission
Basque region offers to host rescued Aquarius migrants
Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees
The plight of the Aquarius boat - with 629 migrants onboard - is representative of many hundreds of other such vessels. (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

Tags

MigrationOpinion

Author Bio

Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections