The Aquarius migrant boat - and the EU policy failings

Pedro Sanchez, the new prime minister of Spain, deserves real praise for stepping in to give safe harbour to the 629 people who were left adrift in the Mediterranean aboard the Aquarius rescue ship.
Stepping into the breach caused by the stand-off between Italy and Malta signalled exactly the kind of solidarity and responsibility-sharing that is badly needed from EU leaders.
The precarious situation in which the Aquarius and i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.
Matthew is EUobserver's Opinion Editor. He joined EUobserver in June 2018. Previously he worked as a reporter for The Guardian in London, and as editor for AFP in Paris and DPA in Berlin.