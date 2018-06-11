Monday

11th Jun 2018

  1. News
  2. Migration

Exclusive

Basque region offers to host rescued Aquarius migrants

  • The migrants were rescued by the SOS Mediterranee NGO before being put on the Aquarius ship, which will dock in Valencia, Spain (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

By

The Basque government in northern Spain has offered to host the more than 600 migrants rescued by the Aquarius humanitarian ship.

The boat was left in a legal impasse after picking up the migrants in waters off Libya. It had been refused permission to dock in either Italy or Malta - forcing the European Commission earlier Monday to call on parties to recognise the "humanitarian imperative" of helping those aboard.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

Inigo Ukrullu, the president of the Basque Government, told EUobserver in Bilbao on Monday (11 June) the move to take in the rescued refugees is a demonstration of the region's commitment to solidarity.

"Solidarity is one the main characteristics we have here in this country [Basque] and we have shown our commitment to receive the refugees coming from the sea," he said.

Ukrullu said the Basque government had informed Madrid of the decision, noting that they will also accept another 200 people from Syria.

"We want to say to the Spanish government we have the capacity and the possibility to receive the refugees that will be assigned to the Basque country," he said.

Bilbao's mayor Juan Mari Aburto told this website that it is not yet clear if the refugees will end up in his city or elsewhere in the region.

"It is possible to Bilbao, for the moment we don't know," he said.

Ukrullu had made the announcement only moments earlier at the 2018 CEMR Conference, which brings together mayors and regional representative from around Europe.

In his opening speech Ukrullu said accepting the refugees was needed to underline "the foundational values of the European project such as diversity, equality and inclusion."

The 600-plus migrants rescued off the Libyan coast were left stranded on the MS Aquarius after Italy refused permission to dock given orders from Matteo Salvini, the head of the far-right League party.

Salvini, who is now Italy's interior minister, ordered the blockade as part of his wider policy to rid the country of unwanted migrants.

"Saving lives is a duty, but transforming Italy into an enormous refugee camp isn't," he said, after closing off all Italian ports to Aquarius.

He then told Malta to take the rescues, which they refused.

Spain's prime minister Pedro Sanchez has since said the Aquarius could dock in Valencia.

"It is our duty to help avoid a humanitarian catastrophe and offer a safe harbour to these people in accordance with international law," his office, said in a statement, also on Monday.

The Aquarius is some 1,400km from Valencia, has 629 migrants onboard, including some 100 children.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU ministers try to crack asylum deadlock
  2. Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees
  3. Italy seizes NGO boat and starts Libyan mission
  4. Frontex: Overpacked boats increase death toll at sea

Interview

Spanish NGO boat bosses face jail for rescuing Libya refugees

Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms had its rescue boat seized by Italian authorities in Sicily earlier this month. Three employees have been accused of migrant trafficking and face up to 15 years in jail and huge fines.

Italy seizes NGO boat and starts Libyan mission

Italian authorities impounded a German NGO's rescue boat as a "preventive" measure, and has moved its boats to Libyan waters to help the local coastguard in turning back migrant boats.

EU asylum reform on life support

The prospect of an EU consensus on asylum reform is dire, but even if leaders agree, their position will differ vastly from European Parliament demands.

Anti-immigrant party wins Slovenia election

Some 25 percent of Slovenians have voted for the anti-immigrant Slovenia Democratic party headed by Janez Jansa, a former PM who spent six months in jail for corruption.

News in Brief

  1. Spain to accept stranded migrant boat
  2. Canete: Italy and Spain now 'more ambitious' on climate
  3. Commission: migrant boat is 'humanitarian imperative'
  4. Basques form 200km human chain for independence vote
  5. Italy threatens to close ports to boat carrying over 600 refugees
  6. UK still leading on foreign investment, France catching up
  7. Brexit donor met Russian officials on multiple occasions
  8. Half of Dutch work part-time, Eurostat finds

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  3. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  6. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  7. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  10. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  11. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  12. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup

Latest News

  1. Basque region offers to host rescued Aquarius migrants
  2. Time for Europe to fill US vacuum, says ex-Danish PM
  3. Trump befriends Conte, depresses EU
  4. EP in blame game on Zuckerberg meeting format
  5. Dutch debate on EU agenda This WEEK
  6. Meet the new Mr Poland - worse than the old one
  7. 'Consent' - the good, the bad and the ugly in e-privacy regulation
  8. EU 'dual quality' food probe to visit Hungary