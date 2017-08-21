Ad
euobserver
A drone that can strike people based on facial recognition is technically feasible (Photo: Ricardo Gomez Angel)

'Killer robots' are not about Terminator

EU & the World
Digital
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

Photo editors of news media worldwide must have had a field day on Monday (21 August), when selecting an image to accompany the news that technology experts warned the world of killer robots.

Elon Musk, a billionaire CEO of space and electric car companies, and more than a hundred other technology company leaders published an open letter, warning against an arms race involving lethal autonomous weapon systems.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldDigital

Related articles

EU promises new dawn for drone makers
Sex toys and smart robots: Who's liable?
EU firms join gold rush on drones
Nato mulls use of new drones near Libya
A drone that can strike people based on facial recognition is technically feasible (Photo: Ricardo Gomez Angel)

Tags

EU & the WorldDigital
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections