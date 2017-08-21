'Killer robots' are not about Terminator

Photo editors of news media worldwide must have had a field day on Monday (21 August), when selecting an image to accompany the news that technology experts warned the world of killer robots.
Elon Musk, a billionaire CEO of space and electric car companies, and more than a hundred other technology company leaders published an open letter, warning against an arms race involving lethal autonomous weapon systems.
