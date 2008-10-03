EU states agree to invite Belarus minister

EU states have agreed to invite Belarus foreign minister Sergei Martynov to a prestigious meeting in Luxembourg, as the French EU presidency struggles to counter Russian diplomacy on the union's eastern fringe.
The Belarusian minister is to take part in a "troika" with EU foreign relations chief Javier Solana, external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner and French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner on 13 October, on the margins of a wider EU foreign ministers' meeting on the s...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
