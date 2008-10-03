EU states agree to invite Belarus minister

EU states have agreed to invite Belarus foreign minister Sergei Martynov to a prestigious meeting in Luxembourg, as the French EU presidency struggles to counter Russian diplomacy on the union's eastern fringe.

The Belarusian minister is to take part in a "troika" with EU foreign relations chief Javier Solana, external relations commissioner Benita Ferrero-Waldner and French foreign minister Bernard Kouchner on 13 October, on the margins of a wider EU foreign ministers' meeting on the s...