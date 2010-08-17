Ad
Lisbon is to play host to the top-level US meeting after Madrid missed out earlier this year (Photo: White House)

EU and US to hold summit in Lisbon

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The White House has confirmed that US President Barack Obama will meet EU leaders Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso in Lisbon on 20 November in the margins of a larger Nato event.

"The US has no stronger partner than Europe in advancing security and prosperity around the world. The US and the European Union are currently working together to advance a broad agenda based on a common history, shared values and enduring ties," it said in a communique on Tuesday (17 August).

Th...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

