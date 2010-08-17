EU and US to hold summit in Lisbon

The White House has confirmed that US President Barack Obama will meet EU leaders Herman Van Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso in Lisbon on 20 November in the margins of a larger Nato event.

"The US has no stronger partner than Europe in advancing security and prosperity around the world. The US and the European Union are currently working together to advance a broad agenda based on a common history, shared values and enduring ties," it said in a communique on Tuesday (17 August).

Th...