Theresa May will plea with EU leaders on Thursday for a fresh backstop guarantee (Photo: Council of the European Union)

May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU will not renegotiate the Brexit deal with British prime minister Theresa May, but will try to help her win over MPs with political guarantees, top EU officials said on Monday evening (10 December), after May dramatically postponed a vote on the deal in London which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

"I have decided to call EUCO [EU summit] on Brexit on Thursday. We will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop, but we are ready to discuss how to facilitate UK ratification,"...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

