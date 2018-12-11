May on whistle-stop EU tour to seek new backstop pledges

The EU will not renegotiate the Brexit deal with British prime minister Theresa May, but will try to help her win over MPs with political guarantees, top EU officials said on Monday evening (10 December), after May dramatically postponed a vote on the deal in London which had been scheduled for Tuesday.

"I have decided to call EUCO [EU summit] on Brexit on Thursday. We will not renegotiate the deal, including the backstop, but we are ready to discuss how to facilitate UK ratification,"...