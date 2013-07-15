Ad
Obama's visit to Berlin was overshadowed by the spying scandal (Photo: Bundesregierung/Kugler)

Merkel calls for EU data law after US spy affair

by Valentina Pop, Berlin,

Germany wants stricter EU data protection rules forcing companies like Facebook and Google to tell Europeans what they are doing with their data, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Sunday (14 July).

"Germany will make it very clear at a meeting of justice and home affairs ministers on Thursday-Friday that we want these companies to tell us who they pass on the data," Merkel told public broadcaster ARD.

"We have a great data protection law here in Germany, but if Facebook is regi...

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

