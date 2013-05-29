EU national recommendations at a glance

EUobserver's back-of the-envelope notes on Wednesday's country specific recommendations for 23 EU states.

Austria

• Austria is not under the excessive deficit procedure

• Bring forward the harmonisation of pensionable age for men and women

• Speed up the restucturising of nationalised and party nationalised banks

• Remove excessive barriers for service providers

• Improve educational outcomes

