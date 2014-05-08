West sceptical of Putin’s u-turn on Ukraine

The US and Nato have voiced wariness over Russia’s announcement that it pulled back troops from Ukraine’s border.

Reacting to the statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (7 May), US state department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told press in Washington: “We have not seen evidence of such movement to date … As you know, Russia made similar claims back in March and didn’t deliver on that promise at that time.”

She said Putin’s call for pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk, easter...