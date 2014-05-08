Ad
euobserver
Putin spoke to press after meeting the Swiss President in Moscow (Photo: kremlin.ru)

West sceptical of Putin’s u-turn on Ukraine

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The US and Nato have voiced wariness over Russia’s announcement that it pulled back troops from Ukraine’s border.

Reacting to the statement by Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Wednesday (7 May), US state department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told press in Washington: “We have not seen evidence of such movement to date … As you know, Russia made similar claims back in March and didn’t deliver on that promise at that time.”

She said Putin’s call for pro-Russian rebels in Donetsk, easter...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

