EU considers visa-ban-lite on Russian officials

The European Commission is considering a ban on visa-free travel for Russian officials linked to the alleged murder of Sergei Magnitsky.

Under the terms of a visa facilitation deal currently being discussed by Brussels and Moscow, Russian officials, who carry so called "service" passports, will no longer have to apply for visas to enter the EU's borderless Schengen zone.

The perk is due to cover dozens of people accused of involvement in a 2008 plot to embezzle millions of euros f...